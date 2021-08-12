for her age is just a number

We are used to seeing her made up and impeccable on stage, at concerts, events, fashion shows. But Jennifer Lopez is also something else and is not afraid to show it. Precisely because her line of skin care products is dedicated to all women and promotes the value of naturalness and authenticity, she did not hesitate to show herself completely natural: for her age is only a number.

Jennifer Lopez with and without makeup

Jennifer Lopez since the beginning she has always given herself completely to her audience, without sparing herself, with energy and a lot of passion. Her position has led her to great successes: about 80 million records sold in her career. She has been on the crest of the wave for 20 years, recognized and appreciated for her talent but also for her warm Latin charm. At the beginning of 2021, however, the singer also began an entrepreneurial adventure in the world of beauty, like her other colleagues who have launched their make-up or skincare lines (the latest in order of time is Scarlett Johansson, with her products to take care of the skin). Since JLo Beauty is a collection that aims at simplicity, it was the founder herself who wanted to show herself in the most natural way possible.

It’s a golden age for J-Lo

For Jennifer Lopez it is a golden moment in many ways. Regarding career the pop star sang at the Biden settlement, dressed in white, paying homage with the choice of this color Kamala Harris and the suffragettes. The 51-year-old only a few months earlier had won the Icon Award, awarded as icon of the year: on that occasion she had made a powerful motivational speech to women, inviting them to never deny their origins and above all not to give up in the face of any obstacle. The love life is also continuing at full sail: after many rumors he made official the flashback with Ben Affleck, with whom he had already had a love affair in the nineties. The fans are all rooting for them. In January 2021, the pop star launched her line dedicated to skin care on the market, after two years of work to develop products and test formulations, until excellence was achieved.

Jennifer Lopez naturally

Jennifer Lopez naturally

In 2011, at almost 42 years old, Jennifer Lopez was named “the most beautiful woman in the world” by the American magazine People. And at Milan Fashion Week 2019 (at the age of 50) she wore, after 19 years, the iconic Versace Jungle Dress leaving everyone stunned by its dazzling shape. For her, time seems to never pass and this is possible thanks to a healthy lifestyle, a lot of physical activity that she continues to practice rigorously, a cured diet. One aspect on which she has always insisted a lot is skin care: her secret is a completely natural ingredient, which in fact has become the one at the center of her line, olive oil. And although we are used to seeing her perfectly made up when she is on stage, tanned, she agreed to be photographed completely naturally, soap and water as they say, without filters or retouches to the photo.

Jennifer Lopez naturally

Age is just a number

In creating the products of her line, the founder of the brand simply wanted to share with other women what helped her in the first place. “For years, the number one question I was asked was on my skin, so I almost felt compelled to share what I learned. It took 20 years to realize this dream, it had to be fantastic. JLo Beauty must authentically reflect my values and reflect who I am, what I believe in and how I live my vita” reads the official website. For her, who has always been an icon of beauty, the passing of the years is not an insurmountable obstacle, because she has learned to love and take care of herself in an adequate way, enhancing herself. This is why at the age of 50 she is so confident, proud, aware and wanted her products to tell something authentic. “Our slogan is: beauty does not have an expiration date. You can feel young at any age and feel good“.