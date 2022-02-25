For her birthday she knows the best movies of Emily Blunt

Her talent is endless, which makes Emily Blunt’s movies simply unforgettable. Well, her versatility puts her in one of the privileged places in the cinema.

‘A Quiet Place’

Aliens with no sight and sharp hearing take over the planet and kill most of the human population. The Abbott family: mother Evelyn, father Lee, daughter Regan who is deaf, and sons Marcus and Beau, live on a secluded farm in the middle of the woods. They must take special precautions to keep quiet, such as making sand paths through the woods to avoid stepping on rustling leaves, and using American Sign Language to communicate.

When the family goes to town for groceries, Beau finds a toy rocket, which his father forces him to put away because it would make too much noise. As they prepare to leave, Regan secretly returns the toy, but without the batteries. As they leave, Beau secretly returns the batteries to her. On the way home, Beau presses a button on the toy rocket, which starts to make noise. The noise alerts a nearby creature which quickly jumps out of the woods and kills it.

‘Jungle Cruise’

Set in 1916 during World War I, a ship’s captain named Frank leads a scientist and her brother on a mission in a jungle to find the Tree of Life, which is believed to possess healing powers. Meanwhile, the trio must battle dangerous wild animals and compete against a German expedition.

And it is that after most of the men die in the jungle, a local tribe nurses the survivors back to health using the petals of the trees. When they refuse to reveal the location of the tree, the Spanish destroy the village.

‘Mary Poppins Returns’

Mary Poppins returns to the lives of Michael, now a single father, and his sister. The nanny arrives accompanied by her friend Jack, a born optimist, with the purpose of helping Michael, who is going to be evicted in five days if he does not pay a debt.

Mary Poppins will use her unique magical abilities to take them into a colorful new world filled with quirky characters like her eccentric cousin Topsy played by Meryl Streep.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Andy is a recent college graduate with big dreams. After landing a job at the prestigious Runway magazine, she becomes an assistant to evil editor Miranda Priestly.

Beautiful Andy questions her ability to survive her cruel employment as Miranda’s assistant without being harmed. For this film, the actress recently confessed that her character depressed her during filming and made her change.

‘The Girl on the Train’

Rachel Watson, a woman with an alcohol problem who envies what little she can see of the perfect life of Scott and Megan, the couple whose house she passes every day on her way to work, discovers that something terrible has happened in the house and decides butt in to try and solve the riddle.

He often stalks Tom, Anna, and their newborn daughter, Evie. Over time, Scott is revealed to be aggressive and controlling, while Megan is emotionally detached and unfaithful, having sex with numerous men; it is believed that she even with her psychiatrist, Dr. Kamal Abdic.