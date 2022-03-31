For her birthday she knows the best movies of the beautiful Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario’s films have a different touch than usual, because this young actress gives her that touch of magic that makes them unforgettable. That is why we will present you the successes in what she has said present.

‘Night Hunter’

Detective Marshall soon discovers that a murderer accused of raping and killing several women after meeting and cajoling them online is somehow still amassing bodies despite being held at the police station. The police Rachel believes that the captured killer harbors multiple personalities, one of which may have answers. It seems that her game has only just begun.

This forces Marshall to team up with Cooper, a former judge turned vigilante to stop whoever is committing these new serial murders. Now in a desperate race against time, Marshall and Cooper fight to stay one step ahead of their suspects’ deadly plan.

‘The Layover’

When two best friends decide to take a tropical vacation to escape the stress of their lives, a hurricane warning sends their flight to St. Louis.

The inseparable friends who have hit rock bottom after losing their jobs and decide to start over by embarking on a trip to Florida together will meet Ryan on the flight, an attractive firefighter who will unleash an implacable rivalry between the two friends.

‘Can You Keep a Secret?’

Emma Corrigan is a junior marketing representative from New York whose pitch is rejected by the client. Emma gets drunk on the flight home. When the plane hits turbulence, she believes she is going to die and reveals her personal and professional problems to a handsome stranger, including her marital dissatisfaction.

Her boyfriend Connor meets her at the airport and suggests they move in together. She agrees, but regrets it the next morning. Back at work, Emma prepares for a visit from Panda CEO Jack Harper. When he arrives, he is the handsome stranger on the plane. He agrees not to say anything or fire her if she doesn’t reveal that he was in Chicago in return.

‘San Andreas’

The personal life of heroic rescue pilot Raymond Gaines is not going so well, with his marriage falling apart and his daughter heading off to college. In the midst of this situation, seismologist Lawrence Hayes discovers a dangerous and unknown fault, triggering an earthquake in California.

The earthquake predictions and they go to the Hoover Dam in Nevada, where they learn of an unknown fault. Suddenly the fault is activated, causing a violent earthquake of magnitude 8.1 that begins to destroy the dam.