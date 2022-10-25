for her birthday, the singer releases a fashion collection in her image with About You

After Bella Hadid, it’s the turn of American pop star Katy Perry to partner with About You. Together, the singer and the brand are launching a fall fashion capsule. Made of 81 unique pieces, the collection is inspired by the original universe of the singer. It will be available on November 2 on the online fashion store.

If the artist is best known for her many musical successes, she is also known for her strong passion for fashion. Katy Perry is often talked about with her eccentric, glamorous and very colorful outfits! “When I design an item, be it a dress or a pair of shoes, I ask myself: could I wear it myself? “, declared Katy Perry during the press presentation of her new fashion collection. The star who celebrates his 38 years old today is a regular in fashion collaborations with international brands.

The About you x Katy Perry fashion collection: originality and eco-responsibility

The fashion collection About You x Katy Perry is truly original thanks to the wide range of materials used. Ecological fabrics and original textures have been favored. The challenge of the capsule was to combine originality and eco-responsibility ! For this, innovative materials such as PU (polyurethane) have been used. The latter is a compound based on water and vegan leather.

An original fashion collection for a glamorous fall

Each piece of the About You x Katy Perry capsule is recognizable thanks to its glamorous and original universe. Whether it’s the cutouts, the rhinestones, the zippers or even the transparent fabrics, everything has been thought out by the American pop singer. We also recognize the touch Katy Perry in leopard prints or in metallic elements. Every detail seems to be a hallmark of the world famous star’s outfits.

With a release on November 2, Katy Perry’s fashion capsule is suitable for fall and even winter. The colors were chosen from shades of green, brown, red or purple. The pieces seem to have been designed to be worn Day and night. It will of course not be shy as the pop singer does with her eccentric styles.

Make all the women in the world glamorous, no matter the decor around them

While About You’s mission is to offer fashion for all tastes, this collection is perfect for their brand image. The capsule indeed seems universal, for dress the women of the world. We can see it in particular in the photo shoot of the presentation of the pieces which took place in Los Angeles, the city of all possibilities. The “shooting” took place in a glamorous atmosphere inspired by the 1960s.

The vintage atmosphere of the photograph is underlined by the nostalgic universe of the place. A motel, that special place or elegance and pleasure meet. “The contrast lies in the idea of ​​wearing extravagant outfits in an authentic and unfiltered setting”, says Julian Jansen, director of content at About You. The decoration is an artistic and unconventional representation reminiscent of Katy Perry. The staging is by renowned photographer Greg Swales.

The 81 pieces will be available from November 2, 2022 in 26 European online stores. Capsule sizes range from 34 to 44 and prices range from €14.90 to €189.99. Good shopping !