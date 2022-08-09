For her musical comeback, Britney Spears joins forces with Elton John

The pop star of the 2000s is meticulously preparing his comeback. Absent from the radar for many years, Britney Spears was finally released last November from the guardianship exercised by her father, Jamie Spears. After signing a monster publishing contract for his memoirs, the 39-year-old star is about to make his musical comeback with Elton John.

The rumor was short-lived. The pop star with 100 million albums sold worldwide (70 million in the United States alone), Britney Spears, is about to make her musical comeback six years after her last studio album, glory. According to several American media, including varietythe track titled Hold me Closer, produced in duet with the iconic Elton John, should be unveiled in the coming days. This should be partly inspired by Tiny Dancer, hit by the British artist released as a single in 1972.

According to Billboard, this unreleased track was overseen by Andrew Watt, winner of the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year in 2021, who had already produced several songs for Elton John’s collaborative album conceived during the health crisis, The Lockdown Sessions. The latter produced the albums of Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber or Eddie Vedder.

Hold me Closer will thus be the first piece of Britney Spears to be unveiled since the lifting of her guardianship last November. The 39-year-old star had returned to the limelight in recent years via the #FreeBritney movement. After her resounding testimony in a California court last summer, Britney Spears was finally freed from the grip of her father, Jamie Spears, after 13 years of guardianship during which the singer was, according to her, pushed to produce new albums (four during this period including his latest, Glory).

Since then, Spears has signed a record-breaking $15 million publishing deal with Simon & Schuster – an American publishing giant currently at the heart of a landmark lawsuit in the United States – for the publication of her memoirs.

It is therefore a new collaboration for Elton John, who notably joined forces for The Lockdown Sessions to current pop stars (Miley Cyrus, Charlie Puth, Lil Nas X, etc.), sometimes revisiting his own hits, like the remix of cold heart with Dua Lipa. His global farewell tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, is due to end in 2023, including four dates at the Accor Arena (Paris) initially scheduled for October 2021 and finally postponed to June 2023.