For Her New Track “BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé Sampled That Hit You All Know

Music

In the pipes since last week, the return of Queen B was confirmed last night with the vibrant “BREAK MY SOUL”. A piece that leans very strongly towards garage house and is directly inspired by a very famous title from the nineties.

It’s confirmed, the summer will be house and focused on electronic sounds. After Drake who surprised everyone with Honestly, Nevermind, an album that is deeply inspired by club culture, it’s Beyoncé’s turn to dip into the garage house genre. The pop star confirmed his return last week by teasing the arrival of a new album, Renaissance (scheduled for July 29), and unveiled the first stone of its new project overnight.

Hyper catchy, the single “BREAK MY SOUL” is already shaping up to be one of the hits of the summer and is sure to get a lot of people moving. He announces a project resolutely turned towards the dancefloor and samples the legendary “Show Me Love” by legend Robin S, a song that has been delighting clubbers for almost 30 years.

Queen B even allows herself a mashup by also sampling the song “Explode” by rapper Big Freedia, credited just like the composers of “Show Me Love”. We can only rejoice at such a turn, let’s face it unexpected, for the pop star who manages to reinvent herself to make us dance.

The sequel is therefore at the end of July with the long-awaited album, which is only the first part of a project on two opuses. It will be composed of 16 titles and smells good feat. explosives. In the names that circulate, we find very pretty people like Rihanna, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande or Nicki Minaj. Just that.