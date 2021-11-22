for Hideki Kamiya it was a difficult project in 2014, but possible today – Nerd4.life

Scalebound has re-emerged, at least as a topic of discussion, in recent days when Hideki Kamiya publicly apologized to Microsoft and users for the sinking of the project, which was supposed to be an Xbox One exclusive game but was canceled after years of underpowered development, however has not been forgotten.

Recently, therefore, it is evident that Scalebound is back in the thoughts of Hideki Kamiya, who somehow continues to think about it as it had emerged on other occasions. Precisely in the light of the recent words of the game director of Platinum Games, after the public apology on the cancellation of Scalebound and a rare admission of guilt by the developer, the user Developer One responded to Kamiya on Twitter inviting him to reflect.

The message is in Japanese, therefore subject to incorrect translation, but more or less argues that “Scalebound was a great concept. It wasn’t possible in 2014, but it would be possible now“, referring then that, however, focusing on NieR was a great choice at the time and adding that” multidimensional games will be exciting, with a mix of streaming and more “, or something like that.

Kamiya didn’t say much about it, but just said “That’s right”, confirming basically the user’s vision on Twitter. It is little to start a discussion, but it seems clear that the designer still considers Scalebound a great concept for a game, which could not have been fully realized in 2014 but which could be taken up and implemented now, also thanks to the new technologies available.

This obviously doesn’t mean that Scalebound is set to get back on track, but it seems pretty clear that Kamiya keeps thinking about her canceled project in partnership with Microsoft.