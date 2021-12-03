for him only a fine

An incredible story that comes fromAustria: fails to amputate the patient’s leg but notices it only two days later. A doctor 43-year-old Austrian made a dramatic mistake by confusing his patient’s limbs and thus amputating the healthy one. Shortly before the operation, the doctor confused the documents without anyone noticing and the consequences were disastrous.

Leg amputated, but it’s the other

The patient, suffering from a serious pathology, went to a medical clinic in Freistadt, Upper Austria. The doctors had told him that unfortunately his left leg was no longer salvable and an amputation was necessary. The surgery seemed to be successful but two days later the surgeon discovered that he had amputated the wrong limb. The patient then had to undergo a second operation, effectively losing both limbs.

An elderly man had the wrong leg amputated during surgery, a hospital in Austria has admitted. The 82-year-old was due to have his left leg removed, but due to “human error” the right leg was amputated above the knee instead, the Freistadt Clinic said. https://t.co/l4BD9VMW25 – CNN (@CNN) May 21, 2021

The court then decided that the doctor should pay one fine of 2700 euros for personal injury due to gross negligence. Judgment that saw the victory of the patient, an 82-year-old man who died before the hearing precisely because of the serious health problems he was suffering from.

For the widow, the court has established a compensation of 5 thousand euros but she too will not be able to benefit from it because she has died. The doctor left the clinic where the mistake occurred, admitted he was wrong but denied the allegations of negligence.