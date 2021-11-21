for him the whole team stops!

Latest news Naples. During the week in Castel Volturno, Kalidou Koulibaly got hurt while doing a slide in training. Fortunately, the Napoli defender is fine now and will play tomorrow at San Siro against Inter, paired with Rrahmani.

The team’s reaction to Koulibaly’s small injury, however, it was truly amazing. Coach Luciano Spalletti told it today at a press conference, on the eve of the match in Serie A Inter Naples.

Spalletti tells the Koulibaly episode

Here are Spalletti’s words on Koulibaly at the press conference. The coach talked about the team’s reaction when the defender got hurt.

“Koulibaly represents so much not only for me, but for all Naples. I find it difficult to talk about him without giving concrete examples, so I’ll tell you what happened this week. In training he slipped and remained with the knee under e he felt pain. He remained on the ground: suddenly stopped training. In a moment there were also the warehouse workers and all the players around him. All. Everyone to see Kalidou’s reaction, to understand how he was. Training resumed after 3 minutes, while Koulibaly stopped on the bench. Even during the match everyone looked at Koulibaly on the bench to understand how he was doing and did not play.

Koulibaly

The importance of Kalidou in the locker room

Continuing the speech, Spalletti focused on the importance of Koulibaly in the Napoli dressing room.