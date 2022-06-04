for his birthday he gives himself a film in Puglia

Angelina Jolie is one of the most beautiful women in the world, an internationally renowned actress together with her ex-husband Brad Pitt has been the protagonist of the events related to the world gossip news. Strongly involved in charitable initiatives of various kinds, she is also present in the protection of animals and her career led her to work as an actress first and then a director, making her the highest paid actress in Hollywood in 2013 with a reported income of over 33 million. dollars. Today she blows out 47 candles one of the most iconic women ever.

Angelina Jolie, career

Angelina Jolie Voight was born in Los Angeles, California on June 4, 1975 of American parents, both actors. She reaches notoriety with the fascinating role of “Lara Croft” in Tomb Raider, it was the year 2001. The film achieved a great success, leading not only to the creation of a video game but it made him win three Golden Globes. Her most important recognition came at the beginning of the new millennium, where Angelina Jolie won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her splendid performance in “Girls Interrupted”. Her film career grows out of all proportion and she takes her to the set of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith ”where she meets Brad Pitt who will become her husband.

Humanitarian commitments

Angelina Jolie is heavily involved in various humanitarian endeavors. She is ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR and she supports the rights of the LGBT community and together with her husband has financed numerous humanitarian projects on the African continent. All this activity led her to receive the 2014 Humanitarian Oscar “Jean Hersholt”.

Domenico Bennardi: “Angelina Jolie chose Matera”

The mayor of Matera was the first to give the good news: the Hollywood star has chosen Matera as the location of his next film as director: “” Angelina Jolie, the diva par excellence of Hollywood, has chosen Matera as the set for the film of which he is director, Without Blood, based on the novel Senza Sangue by Alessandro Baricco and produced by Fremantle Company, the British giant to which The Apartment Pictures belongs. “