for his future, Neymar has three choices – Sport.fr

Back in shape with Paris Saint-Germain, especially after his match against FC Lorient on Sunday, Neymar is heading for the exit more than ever. The Brazilian star no longer seems to have really entered into the Ligue 1 club’s plans and a departure cannot be ruled out. Today, three choices are available to him.

Recruited for the sum of 222 million euros, the most expensive transfer in the history of football, the Brazilian was a total flop on the ground. Snatched from FC Barcelona a few seasons ago, he was never able to pass this famous milestone at PSG and the team sadly failed a few weeks ago in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Too much for the leaders who opened the door to a departure.

According to information from ‘Todo Files’, the Brazilian has three choices to continue his career. The first leads straight to the English league and strong interest from the world’s richest club Newcastle. Bought by a Saudi Arabian fund at the end of 2021, the Magpies need a gondola head and PSG number 10 could fulfill this role to perfection. Other possibilities, the United States with the Los Angeles Galaxy as well as the formation chaired by David Beckham, Inter Miami. Two stables who would have also taken information on his situation and could put the package to welcome him in the coming weeks. The media specifies that the two MLS franchises have even started discussions with his father and agent, with a view to a possible signing. As a reminder, the South American star is still under contract with PSG until 2025 and he has the highest salary in the squad with more than 4 million euros per year.