For his presentation at Manchester City, Erling Haaland is wearing Puma cleats, a clue to his new shoe contract?

This morning, Manchester City formalized the signing of Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker has signed a contract for 5 seasons, ie until 2027.

To accompany the player’s arrival, the Premier League club has made a photo shoot and a first interview of the attacker in his new colors. The opportunity to discover thatErling Haaland wears Puma cleatsthe limited-edition Manchester City Ultra model featuring “City” below the shoe.

Is this a way for the German brand, also the club’s jersey supplier, to formalize the signing of an individual contract with the player whose feet have been courted in recent months? Yesterday, for the Nations League match between Denmark and Sweden, the striker still wore Nike…





Erling Haaland’s first interview with the Manchester City shirt

The opportunity for the club to stage little Haaland wearing the Citizens jersey a few years ago. As a reminder, his father, Alf-Inge, played for the English club between 2000 and 2003.

If a contract between Puma and Erling Haaland is confirmed, we can’t wait to see the welcome message from Neymar JRambassador of the equipment manufacturer since 2020.

GOOD PLAN : To subscribe to the Canal+, beIN SPORTS, Eurosport channels… at the best price, go here

