for January, Cristiano Ronaldo has already made his decision – Foot11.com

After making headlines during the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo finally stayed at Manchester United. Until when ? According to the English press, a departure from next winter is clearly not to be excluded. More

A very complicated summer and start to the season

At the end of a very disappointing season for Manchester United, not qualified for the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo could have left the ship one year from the end of his contract. After missing the resumption of training and then the summer tour, CR7 returned on tiptoe. Until the last moment, one would have thought that the Portuguese star was going to leave. But many European leaders have closed the doors to him. While the interested party preferred not to follow up on an offer of nearly 10 million euros per month from Saudi Arabia. Established only once in the Premier League this summer, Ronaldo will not stay on the bench forever, that’s for sure.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United colors / (Icon Sport)

Ronaldo on the start during the winter transfer window?

Since the arrival of Erik ten Hag as coach, Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer one of the indisputable starters at Manchester United. Marcus Rashford even passed him in the hierarchy of attackers. According The Sunthe executives of the Mancunian locker room are convinced that CR7 will push again during the next winter transfer window to leave the ship.

For now, the former glory of Real Madrid is taking its troubles patiently, while the 2022 World Cup will take place in just over two months in Qatar. In the process, the Portuguese international could therefore pack his bags. MU will face a dilemma. Retaining the player even if it means seeing him leave for free next June, or making compromises to give in early. Compromises, Ronaldo will surely have to make, too, if he wants to bounce back as quickly as possible.