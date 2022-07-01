For Jennifer Lopez, the Super Bowl performance with Shakira was “a very bad idea”

You may know, Jennifer Lopez and Netfflix are actively preparing the release of “Halftime”, a documentary centered on the singer. Previewed at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York last Wednesday, the latter plunges us into the preparations for the legendary Super Bowl halftime – performed in 2022 by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. If the public will have to wait a little longer before being able to discover this brand new documentary, a journalist from Entertainment Weekly confided in one of the scenes.

In one scene, Jennifer Lopez and her musical director Kim Burse discuss the time constraints of hosting two headliners. Jennifer Lopez then confides: “ We have six fucking minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we have five left. It’s the worst idea in the world to have the Super Bowl done by two people,” she said. “It was the worst idea in the world. »

” Usually there is a headliner at the Super Bowl. This headliner is building a show, and if she chooses to have other guests, that’s her choice. It was an insult to say that it took two Latinas to do the work that one artist has historically done. » Jennifer Lopez’s frustration centers (of course) on the event’s organizers — not on Shakira, with whom she shared the stage.

Halftime will be available on Netflix on June 14.