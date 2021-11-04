For JLo, a Halloween with Ben Affleck’s ex-wife

All together passionately. That she is open-minded is now known, but this time Jennifer Lopez, for all JLo, has shown great strength and confidence: she has in fact spent the day of Halloween with her re-found love, the actor Ben Affleck, their children. , two from Lopez and three of him, from previous relationships, and with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner. So, no fear, envy or jealousy for the 52-year-old pop star.

JLo wanted his and Ben’s children to have peaceful and unforgettable hours

«They all get along well together and the attention is always paid to children. Jennifer, Ben and Jennifer Garner wanted their children to have a fantastic Halloween with the family, ”a source told the American press, who also added that Lopez’s children as well as Affleck’s are great friends and love to spend time together. In the space of a few months, the Bennife have already become an extended family, serene and happy. «Will it last?», The evil ones ask themselves, because Lopez doesn’t like being in the background of the scenes. Affleck and Garner got married in 2005 and stayed together for 10 years: together they have 3 children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.