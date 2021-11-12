For JPMorgan, ethereum has more growth potential than bitcoin

In a recent report, analysts at JPMorgan noted that rising interest rates could put the price of bitcoin under pressure, just as traditionally happens for gold, and therefore ethereum, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, could potentially long have a greater growth potential than bitcoin. Bitcoin’s price has exploded in recent years, in a world where ultra-low interest rates and massive bond buying have been the norm. This has flooded the markets with liquidity and has led many to believe that they are now overheating. Since bitcoin is a hedge against inflation caused by these policies, its price has risen as more investors seek refuge.

However, the report points out that central banks are now reducing their bond buying madness to cool off rising inflation, which will lead to higher interest rates and bond yields. The Bank of England said this month that interest rates must rise “in the coming months” as the US Federal Reserve cut its monthly bond purchases.

Taking this into account, analysts at JPMorgan said that investors could do better to hold ethereum, as it has more uses than bitcoin and interest in it could remain stronger as interest rates rise. The ethereum network is used to power decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and various markets where non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are both minted and traded.

Panigirtzoglou added that a rise in bond yields and a normalization of monetary policy could put downward pressure on bitcoin, in the same way that higher real yields have put downward pressure on gold. Analysts noted that ethereum may also be a better long-term bet due to its transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining algorithm to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm, which will allow for a lower environmental impact.