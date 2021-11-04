For JPMorgan, the fair value of bitcoin is $ 35,000

The US banking giant JPMorgan does not stop being provocative towards bitcoin. In the past few hours, in fact, he has made it known that he believes the fair value of the popular cryptocurrency equal to 35,000 dollars, or more than 40% less than the current price which is around 63,000 dollars. His estimate is based on comparing the volatility of the cryptocurrency with that of gold. In fact, bitcoin is currently four times more volatile than shiny metal.

Billionaire Peter Thiel also said bitcoin could be too expensive above $ 60,000, arguing that its huge valuation could be a sign of out-of-control inflation. That said, the banking giant believes the best cryptocurrency could exceed $ 100,000 in 2022 unless its volatility sees a major drop: “This challenges the idea that a price target of $ 100,000 or higher, which appears to be the forecast on which there is currently more consensus for 2022, is a sustainable bitcoin goal in the absence of a significant decline in bitcoin volatility “.

JPMorgan expects cryptocurrencies to continue to march higher in 2022, expecting a modest 15% increase. However, the banking giant advises investors to avoid the volatile asset class in favor of the real estate sector. In fact, JPMorgan expects both residential and commercial properties to increase in price due to improved economic growth expectations.