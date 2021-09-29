For Lack of Better, the Horoscope is OK too

Most cryptocurrencies highlighted flashing red candles at the start of the week. From Bitcoin to Litecoin passing through Cardano and Solana, almost the entire market was trading lower in Monday’s session, and the weakness is continuing even today (Tuesday 21/09). The global crypto market capitalization has consequently collapsed below the $ 2 trillion mark, with a vertical drop of more than 5% in the last 24 hours alone. In this context, stand out the particularly deep scars that the declines have left on the leader of the altcoins: Ethereum. After losing 9% of its value over the past week, ETH is trading at $ 3,078 at the time of publication, with relative lows hitting early in the day at $ 2,807. But how concrete is the downward trend?

A different point of view: what astro-finance says

With today’s in-depth study, we want to take a cautious step into nothing less than financial astrology, thanks to some ideas that are taken from an article by Lavina Daryanani published today on some American websites. Before proceeding it is good to specify that, in Daryanani’s opinion, financial astrology would be nothing more than “mathematical psychology based on the science of astronomy”. For the adepts of astro-analysis, the sentiment underlying the movements of any market would be (hold on tight) literally driven by the Moon and more precisely by the lunar cycles. In short, each market would tend to perform better during one particular moon phase, while being more susceptible to falls during another.

Before starting to laugh, it would be good to remember that several – very serious – technical analysis platforms also include among their tools indicators related to the apparent movement of celestial bodies around the Earth. Among these instruments, the moon phase indicator is never missing, which draws vertical lines on the graph corresponding to the dates of the full moon and new moon. Daryanani in his article points out that, with regard to Ethereum in particular, there would be a singular coincidence in the formation of market rallies in the periods between the full moon and the new moon. Conversely, during the time span that goes from the new moon to the full moon, the market, at least since the beginning of 2021, has almost always gone through periods of correction or in any case of easing of the bullish pressure.

Keep reading

Loading... Advertisements

Hump ​​to the east, Ethereum growing

The fall in prices recorded in May took place immediately after the new moon of 11/05, while the recovery in August developed almost entirely on the dates of the waning moon (= from full to new) from 8 to 22 of the month. . But the best is now. The current month of September has so far been “dominated” by the crescent moon phase – a bearish market indicator – which began on 7 September and ended yesterday 20 September with a red Ethereum candle on daily charts. From today 21 we return to the phase of a “waning moon” and, according to Lavina Daryanani’s reasoning, this should stimulate the market upwards until next 6 October. We’ll see, hoping that traders don’t get the Moon sideways.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: