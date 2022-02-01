For Life TV series review

Culturaeculture.it is an independent blog. Offer us a coffee. Thank you.

For Life: the review of the tv series

“Now don’t spend your life worrying if someone likes you or not, you better make sure they treat you the way you deserve!” Says an angry Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) to his son in what turns out to be the film’s most incisive monologue Barriers. The trauma of racial discrimination thus resurfaces in the memories and therefore in the speeches of this old-fashioned father.

The racial injustices of white America

In American cinema there is a similar vein to that of discrimination that has been redundant in recent years: it is about the judicial injustices that blacks in America suffer much more than whites just for having a different skin color. This theme is also affecting serial language with products with a strong emotional impact that field strong and charismatic characters, who fight for their rights. Aaron Wallace from the series For Life is one of them.

Nicholas Pinnock is Aaron Wallace

Interpreted by Nicholas Pinnock, the protagonist of For Life he was sentenced to life imprisonment because he was unjustly accused of having allowed drug trafficking in his club.

Wallace runs a nightclub, has a daughter and is married to Marie (Joy Bryant) when cops enter his nightclub and arrest him. Over the course of eight long years, spent in a hostile environment with a director with dictatorial ways, the man manages to graduate in law and obtain a lawyer license, thanks to which he does justice to many innocent inmates by going against the prosecutor and all the system that accused him unfairly. Meanwhile, the progressive director Safiya Masry (Indira Varma) arrives in the prison. Wallace’s goal is to get his case reopened, also thanks to Masry’s support.

Pros and cons

For Life is an engaging television series that winks at films such as for example The right to object bringing on the field of action a relatively lonely man who is at the mercy of the enormous injustices that are carried out by a corrupt system in which politics and justice are intersected and equally involved. Wallace then sharpens his wits and, taking off his clothes as a prisoner, in court dresses himself in the clothes of a tenacious lawyer.

Created by Hank Steinberg the series is loosely based on the true story of Isaac Wright Jr and it’s on Netflix. What to add? Perhaps a little more pathos in some moments would not be spoiled and above all the theme of racial inequalities would have deserved further study. Let’s hope Season 2 fills this gap. For Life review was written by Maria Ianniciello

