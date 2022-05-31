For Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or

DeFodi Images via Getty Images For Messi, Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or (Messi and his Ballon d’Or in December 2021. By Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

FOOTBALL – Argentinian Lionel Messi “has no doubt” that Karim Benzema, the French striker of Real Madrid, deserves the Ballon d’Or this year, he said Monday, May 30 in a interview with Tyc Sports media.

“It is very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and that he ended it in a grand way” by winning the Champions League “, Saturday at the Stade de France, believes Messi, seven times Ballon d’Or under the colors of FC Barcelona.

Benzema “was fundamental from the round of 16 (C1 final) by being decisive in all matches. This year, there is no doubt for me,” adds the Paris Saint-Germain player in this interview.

Difficult life change for Messi in Paris

The Argentinian spoke a few days before the “Finalissima” which will pit Argentina, winner of the last Copa America, against Italy, European champions last summer but not qualified for the next World Cup in Qatar. “She was unlucky,” he said.

For Messi, “it’s madness that Italy won the Euro and can’t participate in the World Cup”. It is “one of the greatest teams in the history of the World Cup” and it would have “been one of the favorites for the Qatari World Cup, no one would have wanted to cross it”, he adds.

Asked about his adaptation to Paris SG and French football, Messi evokes in this interview “a difficult change” and confides that his sons “came back crying” from their first day at their school in Paris. Then they adapted because “they are phenomena”, he adds.

Covid “sequelae” “in the lungs”

Affected this winter by the Covid-19, Messi says he is convinced that he still has “sequelae in the lungs”. He also had a very bad experience of the elimination of the C1 by Real Madrid, which gave him “a big blow”.

Finally, to qualify the level of the French team of his teammate Kylian Mbappé, Messi uses the term “impressive” but believes that it is easier for European teams to qualify for a World Cup than for South American teams. .

The Ballon d’Or will be awarded on October 17, following a vote by journalists in the top hundred countries in the Fifa rankings, according to one of the changes made to the ballot. And only performances from the 2021/22 season will be taken into account.

