For Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema must receive the Golden Ball

For the seven-time winner of the trophy, the Frenchman is the big favorite to succeed him. He also returned to Italy’s absence from the World Cup and its difficulties in adapting to PSG.

Argentinian Lionel Messi “has no doubt” that Karim Benzemathe French striker of Real Madrid, deserves the Ballon d’Or this year, he said in an interview with the media Tyc Sports.

“It’s very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended it in a big way ‘by winning the Champions League’, Saturday at the Stade de France, believes Messi, seven times Ballon d’Or in the colors of FC Barcelona. Benzema “was fundamental from the round of 16 (C1 finals) by being decisive in all the matches. This year, there is no doubt for me”adds the Paris Saint-Germain player in this interview.

The Argentinian spoke a few days before the “Finalissima” which will pit Argentina, winner of the last Copa America, against Italy, European champions last summer but not qualified for the next World Cup in Qatar. “She was unlucky”, according to him. For Messi, “It’s madness that Italy won the Euro and can’t participate in the World Cup”.

This is “one of the greatest teams in the history of the World Cup” and she would have “is one of the favorites for the Qatari World Cup, no one would have wanted to meet her”, he adds. Asked about his adaptation to Paris SG and French football, Messi evokes in this interview “a difficult change” and confides that his sons “came home crying” their first day at their school in Paris. Then they adapted because “these are phenomena”he adds.

Affected this winter by the Covid-19, Messi says he is convinced that he still has “sequelae in the lungs”. He also had a very bad experience of the elimination of the C1 by Real Madrid, which gave him “a big blow”. The Ballon d’Or will be awarded on October 17, following a vote by journalists in the top hundred countries in the Fifa rankings, according to one of the changes made to the ballot. And only performances from the 2021/22 season will be taken into account.

Argentinian Lionel Messi ‘has no doubts’ that Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or this year, he said in an interview with news outlet Tyc Sports “It is very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and that he ended it in a grand way” by winning the Champions League “Saturday at the Stade de France, believes Messi, seven times Ballon d’Or under the colors of FC Barcelona. Benzema “was fundamental from the round of 16 (C1 finals) by being decisive in all matches. This year, there is no doubt for me”, adds the Paris Saint-Germain player in this interview. The Argentinian spoke a few days before the “Finalissima” which will oppose Wednesday at Wembley the Argentina, victorious at the last Copa America, to Italy, European champions last summer but not qualified for the next World Cup in Qatar. “She was unlucky”, according to him. For Messi, ” It is madness that Italy won the Euros and could not participate in the World Cup”. It is “one of the greatest teams in the history of the World Cup” and it would have “been part of favorites for the Qatari World Cup, no one would have wanted to meet her”, he adds. Asked about his adaptation to Paris SG and French football, Messi evokes in this interview “a difficult change” and confides that his sons ” came home crying” from their first day at their school in Paris. Then they adapted because “they are phenomena”, he adds. Touched this winter r by the Covid-19, Messi says he is convinced that he still has “sequelae in the lungs”. He also had a very bad experience of the elimination of the C1 by Real Madrid, which gave him “a big blow”. The Ballon d’Or will be awarded on October 17, following a vote by journalists in the top hundred countries in the Fifa rankings, according to one of the changes made to the ballot. And only performances from the 2021/22 season will be taken into account.