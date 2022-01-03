For Locatelli (Cts) the time has come for the introduction of compulsory vaccination

According to Franco Locatelli, a member of the CTS, the “conditions are ripe for the vaccination obligation to meet the health needs of patients with Covid or with different diseases, although this remains a choice that is up to politics”.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

While the discussion between the political forces regarding theextension of the Super Green pass for access to all workplaces, to take a position on the vaccination obligation is Franco Locatelli. The president of the Higher Council of Health, which is also part of the Scientific Technical Committee, in an interview with the newspaper The Republic, reiterated that “the vaccination obligation is a choice that belongs to politics because it has not only health, but also ethical and social values. I have always been an advocate of the optional vaccine. Now, however, as a health technician I say that conditions are ripe for the obligation to respond to the health needs of patients with Covid or with different diseases “.

According to Locatelli, “all measures must be taken for the prevention also to keep hospitals functional. There is not only Covid. Other diseases continue to need adequate responses. It is therefore important that everyone uses protective equipment. Ffp2s are more effective than surgical ones. They must have a controlled and homogeneous price on the territory “. For the expert, it is necessary to put a stop as soon as possible to the spread of Omicron variant, which led to a significant increase in infections, which in turn translated into an incidence more than doubled within a week at the national level.

“I would definitely not espouse the idea of let the virus run – Locatelli specified, thus distancing himself from what was decided elsewhere, the United Kingdom in the lead -. Although the British researchers’ data show that with Omicron i hospitalizations are reduced to a third, a marked increase in infections would have a heavy impact on the health system and would lead to a growth in hospitalizations and victims “. In Italy” 1.3 million people over 60 are not vaccinated. It is a group of compatriots who are taking a lot of risk today. “

Swabs, vaccines and quarantine: the errors of the government on Omicron have sent the country into a tailspin

Still on Omicron, he explained that “with regards to the mortality it is still early, we do not have enough data, but we expect a similar reduction. Some studies show that the replication capacity is higher in the upper respiratory tree (hence the contagiousness), but lower in the lungs, where the most serious damage occurs. The third piece of good news is that T-cell-mediated immunity – important for protecting those infected with severe disease – stays well for several months. “