“For Lozano only a blow! There are hopes of recovering Anguissa and Insigne for the empoli, on Fabian …”

Francesco Modugno, Sky Sport colleague, spoke on Radio Kiss Kiss micorophones:

“Great group response of the Naples. Spalletti and the technical staff, as well as the warehouse workers and the medical staff, are doing a great job. Then once you find yourself at 2-2 you can get scared, but the reaction of the team was amazing.

Malcuit is another good story. So far he had given little given the injuries and the expiring contract. Despite this, he entered very well after the great match against Atalanta and made a great contribution. This can only happen if you are part of a very large group.

The Europa League with such a staff can be very tempting. And then the great teams are nourished by playing great matches like the European ones. Snobbare the copper the championship, I find it a very poor speech.

Lozano took a bad blow and I saw him in great pain. It will take him a few days to recover and he will need some caution but this is nothing serious.

Anguissa has done some work on the pitch as Insigne and there is some hope. For Lorenzo his feelings will count a lot, because for fatigue you are the best doctor of yourself.

Fabian has only been in the gym and it’s Friday, and I think we still need time. “