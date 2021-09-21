For Machine Gun Kelly first anniversary with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly

The rapper and the actress began dating in 2020, shortly after the 35-year-old from “Transformers” split from husband Brian Austin Green.

Machine Gun Kellyn and Megan Fox celebrated their first year of love on social media. The “Bad Things” star, real name Colson Baker, addressed his community on Tuesday to celebrate the anniversary, writing, “He said” I love you “a year ago, today.”

However, things didn’t go quite smoothly at first, and recently Kelly told “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” about their eventful second date in heavenly Bora Bora.

Remembering how they were enjoying a dip in the water, the rapper said: “She put on her goggles and went underwater, at which point I said to her,” Baby, there’s a shark right in front of you ” . But before I finished the sentence, I was already, like, halfway there. I left it in the water ».

Fortunately, the actress was able to get away with it, forcing Kelly to face her fears.

“The second day I got involved – reveals Machine Gun Kelly – and I swam with the sharks.”

Covermedia