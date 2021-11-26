“For Maradona, the goal of the century was a normal thing”

Pedro Pablo Pasculli, former Argentina striker and partner of Maradona ai 1986 World Cup, gave an interview to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Naples. Pasculli recalled in his own way the actions and goals scored by Maradona in the course of the competition. Below what is highlighted by our editorial staff.

Pasculli Maradona

“If I hadn’t scored that goal against Uruguay we would not have gone ahead and Diego would not have scored those amazing goals we still talk about today.

If the scene from the series is true (Maradona reproaches Pasculli for having packed his suitcase on the eve of the match against England, ed)? Absolutely no! I never could have done it!

Diego never said he scored against England. He also said to Bilardo that he did it head, until the last day of his life he never said he had scored by hand.

The other goal of that final, then, was one thing for him normal. Even in training he did it often, with the physical strength that Diego had in his legs it was impossible to move him. When Diego was aiming at you he was unstoppable, he had already tried to score that goal in the past. When he did, it was normal for him. The English, without the ball, were slower than him who ran carrying the ball; they tried to take him, not the sphere “.



