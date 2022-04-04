For Matías Almeyda, it is preferable that Mexico and Argentina face each other in groups

The coach of San José is confident that both teams will advance in Qatar 2022 and that it is better that they do not meet in the next round

As a footballer, Matias Almeyda reached the highest showcase of international football with Argentinadefending the Albiceleste jersey at the World Cups in France 1998 and Korea-Japan 2002. Fate led him years later to Mexicowhere he not only managed to become Liga MX champion as coach of Guadalajara, but also put the country in his heart.

The now technical director of the San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS, is optimistic that so much Mexico What Argentina are in the Group C of the Qatar World Cup 2022. The ‘Pelado’ asks the fans of both nations to remain calm, as he considers that they should not worry too much about having to face each other.

“As an Argentine-Mexican that I feel, I think both will pass. You don’t have to question yourself so much, they are two great teams, with two great coaching staffs. I want them both to pass it is preferable that they meet in the groups and not after“, said Almeida.

In addition, he added that, although it seems that optimism is right now on the Argentine side, it also Mexico will arrive more safely at the World Cup.

Matías Almeyda is confident that Argentina and Mexico will advance to the next round in Qatar 2022. AP Photo

“They are two selections that have confidence, Argentina I’ve had it for a while and Mexico from now on he will have it, because he has what. I wish with all my heart that they both pass, they will both pass”, added the former national team of Argentina.

WAIT FOR THE RETURN OF “CHOFIS”

Meanwhile, the San José Earthquakes have not been able to win this MLS season, however, Almeida He hopes that this week he can reinstate Eduardo López to the group, after the Mexican attacker has missed the last few games due to a muscle injury.

“Obviously, the dialogue I have with Chofis is special. This week I think he will be there. He is focused on participating, delivering that football that characterizes him, which makes him happy. So, at that point, I think that this week he should be available,” he said. Almeida.

San José is last in the Western Conference with two draws and three losses, without a victory, after five games so far this season in the MLS, of which López has only been able to play three.