For ‘mental health’, famous people move away from the networks

As part of the promotion of the Netflix series, Welcome to Eden, Belinda revealed to the national press that he made the decision to stay away from his social networks due to mental health.

“I’ve been without networks for two months. I don’t have Instagram or anything at the moment, when I want to upload something or whatever, I ask someone on my team. I took them off for a while for mental health. I don’t like being there all day on the phone.

“Before, I had the tendency to always be looking at the phone, you don’t even know what to look for anymore, but there you go. Since I don’t have networks, I feel like I’m more awake and I pay more attention to the details of things.”

Belinda is not the only artist who has moved away from the platforms or who has not even opened her own because they do not air their private lives nor do they like to “put up” with the so-called “haters”.

Emma Stonefamous for movies like The Amazing Spider-Man and Cruella de Vil, has said that she doesn’t like using nets because she thinks they won’t do her any good.

“It seems that a lot of people have to learn lessons publicly now because of the way the world is connected. I think it would not be a positive thing for me,” he told Elle magazine in 2018.

Juanes It exploded last January on his Instagram account against social networks, to the point of saying in a “live” that, “I’m worth seeing… the fucking… social networks.”

The interpreter ranted against the networks, although he accepted that both his wife, Cecilia, and his children love them.

“The problem I have is that I hate social networks, I hate them. I don’t hate people, I hate networks, what that implies, but Doña Cecilia loves networks, my children love networks.”

“All that drives me crazy,” the actress said in 2013 scarlet johansson to Marie Claire magazine regarding her refusal to use social media.

“I don’t understand this need to share. We almost exploited ourselves to try to be seen,” he added about it.

BRAD, GEORGE AND SANDRA

Brad Pitt is another artist to whom the digital world is totally indifferent. Although his fans would love for him to share details of his life, he has so far not given his arm to twist.

“It’s not going to happen, ever (Open your accounts). Well, you never have to say never. But life is very beautiful without them, I don’t see why I need social networks.”

George Clooney shares such an ideology with Brad, the actor never wants to marry the platforms.

“Just because I like to have a drink at night. I could easily say something stupid, and I don’t think you need to be that available either.

“I don’t see Matt Damon or Brad Pitt or myself wanting to express our thoughts in a 140 character thing at 3:00 in the morning,” he explained referring to Twitter.

For Sandra Bullocksocial networks are a falsehood, since, as he has mentioned to the international press, many of the published photos do not reflect realities.

“The networks, in truth, are not a representation of our real lives. I will not take a selfie that I cannot erase. I do not post or do anything like that,” he told The Times.

