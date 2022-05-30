For Messi, it’s not always the best team that wins the C1

After eliminating PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City, Real Madrid triumphed over Liverpool (1-0)this Saturday evening, in the final of the Champions League, thanks to a goal from Vinicius. The club thus won its 14th title in the most prestigious competition in Europe.

At the microphone of ‘TyC Sports’, Lionel Messi, currently with the Argentine selection, mentioned the course of the Merengues in C1 this season. For him, it’s not always the best team that wins the queen event. “I know what Real Madrid is, I lived it for many years. Real Madrid killed us, it was a blow for PSG. And I knew it could happen, because they can score a goal at any time and change the game. It happened to PSG and other teams (Chelsea, City, Liverpool),” he explained.

“Real Madrid, without taking away their merit, far from it because they won the Champions League and they are still there, they weren’t the best team in the competitionn and yet they beat everyone,” he adds.

The Argentinian also gave his favorite to succeed him at the Ballon d’Or. “I think there is no doubt, it is very clear that Benzema has had a spectacular season and ended up devoting himself with the Champions League, being essential from the final stage. I think there is no doubt this year.”