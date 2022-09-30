For Mila Kunis it was strange to return to the set with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis confessed in a recent interview. Getting to the truth, the actress admitted for the first time that she was dying of nerves when recording “That ’90s Show” with her husband, Ashton Kutcher. Strange, that’s how she described the fact of returning to the set with her husband according to Variety.

“My husband and I are on the new show together, which is weird because we shouldn’t have been. Instead, he was to be with Fez, Wilmer Valderrama’s character. Illogical because he was married, when he ended the 1970s (in the previous series), with the character of Shannon Elizabeth, I think », Mila told Access Hollywood.

The twist that takes place in the 90’s is a sequel to the popular series “That ’70s Show”. In it Mila returns to play Jackie Burkhart again and Ashton to Michael Kelso.

16 years later

“Now we are like 20 years, no, 16 years later, whatever it is. We married and have a child,” Kunis said of Jackie and Kelso in this Netflix sequel.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met on the sets of “That ’70s Show,” but didn’t date for nearly six years after the series ended. The couple got engaged in February 2014 and married in July 2015.

“That ’70s Show” aired between 1998 and 2006. Commenting on the filming of the sequel, the 39-year-old actress said she watched her husband do a scene and rehearsal to remind her of it.

The artist promised fans that “that show from the 90s is very cute. Anyone who has seen or loved the ’70s show will be very happy with it.”

Ashton Kutcher, for his part, also spoke with Variety about his return as Kelso in the new Netflix series. “It was really nostalgic to be back on set. They’re all the same people who did ‘That ’70s Show,’ so it was pretty weird.”

“Mila and I were contemplating doing the show. We thought, ‘We accomplished everything because of that show, so let’s go back and do it.’ We had fun for a week.”

“That ’90s Show” will have 10 episodes. The show brings back Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Callie Haverda and others. Mila and Ashton will make guest appearances on the show, along with Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Tommy Chong.