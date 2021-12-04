For Milan just one time: Salernitana beaten by Kessie and Saelemaekers. Pellegri knocked out, Ibra rested thinking about Liverpool | First page

Milan-Salernitana 2-0 in the first match of the 16th day of A league: decide the goals of Kessie and Saelemaekers, with Pellegri out due to injury e Ibrahimovic at rest (on the bench) thinking about Tuesday’s decisive match against Liverpool in the Champions League.

In the first half Milan immediately took the lead, in the 5th minute: Leao’s serpentine on the left, ball in the middle for Kessie’s left-footed thrust, which puts inside. At 13 ‘Brahim Diaz is very close to doubling, while Pioli has to deal with Pellegri’s injury, replaced by Krunic. At 18 ‘AC Milan double: assist from Diaz for Saelemaekers, who scores by placing a nice left at the far post. Milan then controls the game, with offensive gusts thanks to an irrepressible Leao. On the Salernitana front, Ribery lacks a control in the dangerous area, nullifying a good opportunity, while Belec says no to Krunic with a nice save. And in the end of the time it is Kessie who misses the third goal and the personal brace.

In the second half Pioli presents Bennacer and Messias, who immediately leads Florenzi, who puts a good ball in the area for Kessie, who misses the ball of the third Rossoneri goal. A few minutes later the same action, but from the opposite end, with Krunic and Brahim Diaz as protagonists, missing the winning impact with the ball. At 66 ‘Florenzi tries, with a right from the edge of the area deflected for a corner. At 71 ‘great save by Belec, who says no to a nice left by Messias. The same action is repeated also at 80 ‘, while at 81 ‘Brahim Diaz misses a sensational opportunity alone in front of Belec in the area and at 82 ‘Tonali (just entered) puts a little wide with a powerful right from outside the area. It ends 2-0, with the only thrill for Maignan in full recovery, with Jaroszynski putting a cross shot just high.

