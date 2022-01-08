for motorcycles and scooters in force also in 2022

2022 motorbike eco-bonus

Unlike motorists, motorcyclists wishing to buy a new zero-emission motorcycle or scooter will also be able to count on the Ministry’s incentives for 2022. The 2021 Budget Law has in fact extended the contribution – the so-called eco-bonus – for the purchase of new electric or hybrid motorcycles and mopeds from 2021 to 2026. Here’s how it works

How much is it worth

In detail, there is talk of a total allocation of 150 million euros, divided into 20 million euros per year from 2021 to 2023 and 30 million euros per year from 2024 to 2026.

Who can request it

All those who purchase two, three or four-wheeled vehicles belonging to the L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e and L7e categories without power limits can request it. The vehicle must in any case be brand new, electric or hybrid and purchased and registered in Italy.

How it applies

The discount is applied directly at the time of purchase. The seller will have to book on a special platform of the Ministry to book the contributions relating to each individual vehicle sold. Without scrapping, the discount is 30% of the purchase price, up to a maximum of 3,000 euros. After scrapping, it reaches 40%, up to a maximum of 4 thousand euros; the scrapped vehicle must belong to category L and be approved for Euro 0, 1, 2 or 3 classes.

How to get it

As far as we know, the MISE is preparing the updated platform and will announce its activation in the coming days with a press release.