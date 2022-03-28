For my Mexico, even free would be DT of the National Team: Hugo Sánchez

Midtime Editorial

Not that the Mexican team plays horrible, shows little offensive elaboration or no variants in the game system, the problem is that Gerardo Martino is not Mexican and in that argument it remains Hugo Sanchezthe best soccer player in the history of our country, who yelled at David Faitelson in full program ESPN when they debated after the rickety victory of the Tricolor in Honduras.

The pentapichichi umpteenth criticized that El Tri has a foreign coach because, according to him, “it does not show the ability” to improve the potential of the national team just a few months before the Qatar World Cup 2022 and openly asked to find a new coach.

“The problem is not sports, it is the work that Martino does and I don’t care if he is a foreigner. When I went to Spain, I said that I came to learn and they told me: ‘No, sir, you come to teach because you occupy a square of a Spaniard and for that you must be better.’ Here it is the same, he as a foreign coach does not show the ability to improve the game of the National Team. Interestingly, Osorio and Martino are foreigners and neither knew how to make the National Team play well, that’s why they don’t give results. They are taking time to find a revulsive, a new coach,” said Macho, who took the opportunity to apply again.

“I have said it for a long time, I told all the managers that we could be world champions if three stages were completed, but they do not believe it because they only see the money, not the titles. You already know that I do anything for Mexico, even direct it for free“, he claimed.

After this, the journalist David Faitelson asked Sánchez Márquez not to “doubt the capacity and professionalism” of Tata Martinoa man who has directed the Argentine National Team, Paraguay and Barcelona, ​​​​but Hugol got out of his boxes for supposedly being a “liar” with the arguments.

“Don’t put words in my mouth because I have never doubted his ability, It was clear to you or I have to repeat it 150 times. You put in my mouth that I doubt his ability and that is not worth David, what I say is that I do not see Martino leading the National Team to a successful conclusion and one of the reasons is because he is not Mexican, “he said. the ex of the Real Madrid.

​He insinuated that José Ramón Fernández ‘does not know football’

And already hot in the discussion, Hugo Sánchez went against José Ramón Fernández for minimizing his argument about nationalities for a job and challenged him to tell him how the current National Team works with Martino.