for Natalie Imbruglia no hard feelings

During the Reunion of the cast of Friends last May, David Schwimmer revealed that she had a big, reciprocal crush on the co-star Jennifer Aniston during the first season. The revelation drove fans and one of Schwimmer’s ex-girlfriends crazy, Natalie Imbruglia, told her about the gossip that drove everyone crazy.

Monica Bellucci and her daughter Deva, for the first time together on the cover | READ

Natalie Imbruglia and David Schwimmer they dated in the 90s just when the first seasons of Friends. The Australian singer-songwriter was a guest at Kyle and Jackie O Show and speculated that Schwimmer’s crush on Aniston might have happened just as she and the actor were dating. The singer said she doesn’t remember which season David was recording while dating: “That was a long time ago, I don’t remember,” she said. “I remember when I went to the set everyone was lovely and very, very nice. I didn’t pay attention to the fact that they were giving each other ‘glances’ behind me. I don’t know if this happened. I’m fine with whatever happened then. It was a long time ago, ”he said.

Cannes Film Festival 2021: the films in competition for the Palme d’Or | DISCOVER

Loading... Advertisements

If the news did not destabilize Natalie Imbruglia, given that it is a gossip of more than 20 years ago, it certainly was not the case for fans of the TV series. Friends, one of the most loved of all time. In fact, despite the last episode airing in 2004, reruns continue to be broadcast on television and continue to be available on streaming sites. In the HBO Max special, the actor who plays Ross Geller said, “During the first season I had a huge crush on Jen and the feelings were reciprocated. At some point we were both attracted to each other, but we were like two ships that don’t cross: one of us was always in a relationship. We have never crossed the line ”.

Prince Charles reveals: “I had a crush on Barbra Streisand” | READ

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston: no hard feelings for Natalie Imbruglia

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the show, confirmed her colleague’s words: “I remember telling David that our first real kiss didn’t have to be on set. And I can say that it has probably been in a bar ”. The statements of the two actors made the fans return to dream, who always hope that the love between two characters can blossom even off the set. Who knows now the two ships fail to travel the same path and Jennifer and David discover that they are each other’s lobster just like Rachel and Ross.