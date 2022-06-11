For Neymar, the “best player in the world” is… Vinicius Jr

In an interview with TNT Sports Brazil, Neymar gave, according to him, the identity of the best player in the world this season. A bit chauvinistic no doubt, the member of the Seleçao replied Vinicius, the Real Madrid striker.

At 21, Vinicius gave Real Madrid their 14th Champions League victory. This Saturday, against Liverpool (1-0) at the Stade de France, the Brazilian appeared before the hour mark on a cross from Federico Valverde. An achievement that crowns the best season of his young career. From there to being designated as the best player in the world? This is in any case the opinion of his compatriot Neymar.

In an interview with TNT Sports Brazil, Neymar, currently on vacation after the end of the season, was asked to name the best player in the world this season. “Vinicius Junior,” replied the PSG star. A choice that may seem surprising. And for good reason, Neymar has seen quite a few matches: “Mbappé had a great season, Benzema too. Afterwards, I watched very little football this year. But from what I’ve seen, yes, Vinicius Junior “, he admitted with a smile.

Benzema places him among the top 5 in the world

Arriving on the day of his 18th birthday in the “White House”, July 12, 2018, Vinicius gradually silenced critics, who often pointed to his lack of efficiency in front of goal. But under the orders of Carlo Ancelotti and well advised by Karim Benzema in particular, Vinicius has changed in dimension. “Vini is young in age but not on the pitch, he has more than 100 games under his belt. Nobody talks about Vinicius as the best player in the world and he is in the top 5.”, noted the French international of his side, in an interview in recent days at RMC Sport.

La Liga champion and winner of the Spanish Super Cup this season alongside the Champions League, Vinicius played 52 games, for 22 goals and 20 assists in all competitions. “He does everything. He has to focus on the game because he can win the game on his own, added Benzema about his attacking partner. I spoke a lot with him and on the pitch too. He can be even more decisive. If he concentrates more, he can score more goals and provide more assists. He can still do that.”