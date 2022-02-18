2022-02-18

One of the authorized voices to speak about Real Spain is the Charles Curassowthe club’s historic scorer who has spoken about the appointment of the new Aurinegro coach, Héctor Vargas Baldús. “La Sombra”, commentator on the chain TUDNraised his voice on the subject during Thursday night’s broadcast in the match between Motagua and Seattle Sounders for the Concacaf Champions League.

Curassowwhich constantly generates criticism of all kinds of the sampedrana entity through its social networks, was dissatisfied with the fact that the Argentine Hector Vargas be the new strategist of the house, because in his opinion, the Mexican Raul “Foal” Gutierrez he was doing things right, even though he went on a six-fight losing streak, which led to his dismissal. “We are passing through the street of bitterness. There are things that I do not agree with the board, in separating the technician who had done an extraordinary job, the ‘Foal‘ Gutierrez. The arrival of a technician who best reserved my comments to me”, the World Cup player in South Africa 2010 began his analysis at the microphones of TUDN. And he added about the current situation of Real Spain: “You don’t have a great team to be able to get where you got, the ‘Foal‘ he did an extraordinary job and to be kicked out like that, I didn’t understand. They speak of processes, where processes do not exist. Last tournament was fundamental, what he did with the team he has, please, that’s what makes me sick. The team he has is not a team that is there to compete, you cannot demand it. Regrettable”.

Curassow He did not keep his anger and made clear his disagreement about the action of the aurinegra institution, which he assured not to support more, for the moment: “For now, I am not Real Spain”. Vargasduring his four-year stage with Marathón, he became an “archrival” of the Machine, as he was constantly involved in controversies against the aurinegro club, something that generated rejection of his character from some fans.