For now in the hospitals of Milan it is much better than last year

According to the latest data from the local health care company (ATS), in Milan there had never been so many infected since the beginning of the epidemic: the “currently positive” are 19 thousand, forced home in isolation waiting for a negative swab along with tens of thousands of so-called “close contacts”. Milan is the province with the highest incidence in Italy: in the last week 977 infections were found per 100 thousand inhabitants. It is the result of the rapid spread of the omicron variant, which blew up the contact tracing, and the significant increase in tampons in the days leading up to Christmas.

But so far in hospitals things are better than last year: there are far fewer admissions to intensive care and in general the health system seems to respond well to the pressure caused by the increase in 118 calls and hospitalizations. It is a situation that many health workers believe can be managed without the enormous difficulties that existed in the first three waves.

At the Niguarda hospital, for example, 80 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 12 of whom are in intensive care. At the end of December last year there were 340. In the last month and a half, with the arrival of the new wave, hospitalizations and work for doctors and doctors have increased, even if no one uses the word emergency. Beds for COVID-19 sufferers have been found in four wards, and some services have been downsized to move healthcare workers. In the most delicate phase of the second wave, many Milanese hospitals had been forced to transfer patients to other hospitals in Lombardy because they had run out of beds and the Region had launched an extraordinary plan to further increase the number of beds in intensive care, which would have been served during the third wave of the epidemic.

As can be seen from the graph included in the daily report released by ATS Milan, the employment of intensive care is far from the levels reached in the first three waves of the epidemic due to the evident protection offered by vaccines against severe forms of COVID-19.

Roberto Fumagalli, head of intensive care at the Niguarda hospital, spoke of a “non-tragic situation”. During the first wave, he explains, they essentially tried to save at least some of the people who arrived at the hospital with bilateral pneumonia, but today it is possible to deal with other diseases as well. According to Fumagalli, in the next few weeks there may be an increase in hospitalizations, but without reaching the level of last year: “In short, we are sailing on sight, we are waiting to learn more about this variant which is upsetting the forecasts a bit”.

Seventy percent of seriously ill people in Niguarda’s ICU have not received even a dose of the vaccine and have a relatively low average age of 55. Almost all of them were hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. Vaccinated patients, on the other hand, have a higher average age and in some cases have been hospitalized due to complications of other health problems aggravated by COVID-19.

The indicator that more than others shows the first warning signal in the area is the number of calls to 118 for respiratory or infectious reasons, therefore strictly related to the coronavirus epidemic. The fluctuation of these data intercepts the request for health care before any other monitored data, despite the fact that the most cited numbers every day are those relating to the trend of new infections. As can be seen, also in this case as for intensive care there has been an increase in calls even if the level is far from the peaks reported in the first three waves of the epidemic.

At the moment it is difficult to predict what will happen in the next few weeks, because the variables are so many. The comparison with last year demonstrates the remarkable effectiveness of vaccines against severe forms of COVID-19, but the situation will need to be monitored carefully at least until mid-January. The data of the last few days, in fact, do not take into account the thousands of people who in all likelihood got infected during the Christmas holidays. It is expected that there will be further rapid growth in the coming days due to the omicron variant and the frequency of gatherings between family and friends during the holidays.

According to data published by the ATS, in the last week the neighborhoods with the highest incidence have been the central ones, although they could be affected by greater access to tampons in these areas of the city than in the suburbs. On Friday 24 September 3,158 new infections were reported in the city, 2,158 on 23 December.

Despite such a high number of infected people, which could suggest a considerable ability to perform tests, for ten days there have been considerable problems in the diagnostic chain, that is, in the waiting times for swabs, especially molecular ones. Until a few weeks ago they could be done in a day or two, today everything is slower and more complicated to the point that the contact tracing is in fact skipped.

The increase in infections is the cause of an indirect problem that is putting hospitals in difficulty: many health workers, in fact, are forced home because they have close contacts with positive people, family or friends, even if they are often asymptomatic.

Currently, for close contacts of positives, the protocols of the Ministry of Health provide for a quarantine period of 7 days for people who have completed the first part of the vaccination cycle for at least two weeks (therefore two doses, or one for Johnson & Johnson). This form of quarantine is exited after seven days with a negative molecular or rapid test. Same procedure for the unvaccinated, but for 10 days instead of 7.

“From a nursing and medical point of view it is a problem because you have to move the staff and reorganize the service in a short time”, explains Gian Vincenzo Zuccotti, head of the Buzzi pediatric hospital. “We are talking about doctors who have almost all received the recall, work with the FFP2 mask, and in most cases do not have prolonged contact with patients. It would be advisable to review the quarantine rules ”.

To increase the possibility of carrying out molecular tests and give people more certain times in view of the exit from quarantine, the Lombardy Region has created a so-called “swab task force”. From Wednesday 29 December a new buffer center will be opened in Gallarate, in the province of Varese, while in the last few days eight new lines have been added at the Trenno buffer point in Milan, and a new center is about to be set up at the Fair. The Region wants to involve family doctors and pediatricians more, called to perform swabs in the laboratory to avoid further overloading of the systems of health companies.

Among other things, some priorities have been decided for accessing tampons performed by the public health system. Priority must be given to symptomatic patients with a reservation made by the family doctor or by the health company, then, in order, the swabs to ensure recovery, the swabs for the end of the quarantine of close contacts, for the surveillance of the schools and for the return from abroad and finally swabs to unvaccinated people who must obtain the Green Pass.