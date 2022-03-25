“For now it is not useful” – Corriere.it

Of Margherita De Bac

The drug agency recommends completing the course of 3 doses. Cases rise. A new drug arrives (monoclonal antibodies) capable of protecting against the virus for 6 months.

No fourth dose for now. The Italian Medicines Agency has decided to suspend the judgment on the appropriateness of the “second recall” to other categories of citizens. Reinforcement administration remains recommended only for patients with compromised immune systems, such as transplant recipients. There is insufficient scientific evidence that the lengthening of anti-Covid prophylaxis brings with it advantages for which it is worth subjecting prevention services to a new commitment.

Germany and UK The conclusions of the scientific technical commission of Aifa seem not very interlocutory. The experts coordinated by the director Nicola Magrini considered the fact that EMA, the European drug agency, did not express an opinion and left the countries free to choose. Here then is that Germany, convinced by the rapid rise of infections in the last two weeks, offers the fourth dose to the over 70s, to the guests of the residences for the elderly and to their employees. The United Kingdom is preparing to provide for the call for bis for the over 75s.

Israeli study In any case, only the frail are involved, the most vulnerable by age, for them an extra dose would be immune support, short-lived but still a little help. In a study published March 16 in the New England Journal, Israeli researchers showed that the fourth “comeback” prolongs the duration of immunity by up to two months. In Italy the elderly and the “very old” have been vaccinated three times, enough to significantly lower the risk of serious illness. Aifa reiterates “that it is essential to complete the vaccination cycle followed by the booster” already authorized for particular patients with weak defenses.

Anti Omicron It seems more sensible as a vaccination policy to focus on the fourth dose built against the Omicron variant, today the most widespread in the world in the BA.2 version. Pharmaceutical companies are working on it to have it ready in the fall. Infectious disease specialists agree. Massimo Andreoni, University of Tor Vergata: «It is right not to foresee an enlargement, let’s think about pushing the latecomers towards the third dose». Pe Matteo Bassetti, San Martino di Genova: «Now it is not necessary». Virologist Giovanni Maga, Cnr: «I am in favor of further protection only for the frail».

Bulletin Yesterday in Italy the new positives were 81,811, up from 76,260 on Wednesday. 14,153,098 people have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic. The deaths were 182 (153 Wednesday) for a total of 158,436 victims. The positives are currently 1,245,803. Over 545 thousand swabs performed, positive rate stable at 15%. The Gimbe Foundation reports a slight increase in hospitalizations, + 5.9% in ordinary wards, and a slight decrease in intensive care (9.4%). The situation is more critical in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily and Umbria where the threshold for the increase in the medical area exceeds 15%, with Calabria reaching 34%.

Monoclonal preventives On the therapeutic level, another step forward. Ema recommended the authorization of Evusheld, developed by AstraZeneca, for the prevention of Covid in adults and adolescents over 12. Therefore a drug to be taken before exposure to the virus. Evusheld is the combination of two monoclonal antibodies. Two injections reduce the risk of infection by 77%, duration of protection 6 months, mild side effects.