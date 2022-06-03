$!For Olivia Wilde? 'As It Was', Harry Styles' new song unleashes theories in networks

Harry Styles has made it clear to us that one direction it was just part of his path, and not the only place where he could shine. The British singer released this Friday the single “As It Was”which immediately became a trend on Twitter and YouTube, where it has already accumulated more than 14 million views in less than 24 hours.

“As It Was” is the lead single from their recently announced third album, “Harry’s House”which will be launched May 20th. In the video, Harry dons a red sequined bodysuit and runs around in circles with a young woman in some impressive places, even in parts resembling the video of “The Scientist” of Coldplay. Filmed in early March in London by the Ukrainian director TanuMuino, the song is an electro-pop ballad that is a complete departure from the star’s usual sound. The video begins with Harry walking among gloomy morning commuters in a red coat and black scarf before entering what appears to be a large museum hall.

There he joins a woman as they dance on a giant turntable and hug. The video continues outside, in an empty swimming pool with an art installation in the center, and Harry begins to strip down to his red boxers. They go into another room with large painted walls and the rest of the video shows Harry showing off his dancing skills in London. Since the single’s release just a few hours ago, fans have already flooded the internet with theories about its meaning. Many think that Harry refers to his famous girlfriend, Olivia Wilde and his two children, since in the lyrics he talks about someone leaving the United States. “I don’t want to talk about how it was,” he sings. “She leaves America, two children follow her. I don’t want to talk about who does it first.” sounds on topic.

Olivia and Harry met when she directed him in the movie “Don’t Worry Darling”, which will feature some risque sex scenes. The singer and actor recently spoke about this project. “I think it depends a lot on who you’re working with and what the situation is. All I can say from my own experience is that I was very lucky to have a very trusting relationship between the people we worked with”Harry said.

On March 23, styles announced on social networks the name and release date of his next album. Along with the release date and title, Styles also released the cover art, which shows him in a room upside down, staring at the floor. The album will be released a few weeks before he is scheduled to kick off a European tour.