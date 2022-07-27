for one of the actors, having a secondary role has advantages

Harry Potter represents a huge commercial success. If many started with the literary franchise, it is the films that have participated in the exposure of JK Rowling’s work to the general public. For several years, the trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint led this saga with millions of dollars at the box office. Today, the Potterheads, name of the community, are very numerous all over the world. Not to mention the spin-off Fantastic Beasts and many other adaptations like the future game Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy. Of all the stars revealed by Harry Potterwe can cite Regé-Jean Page, star of Bridgerton on Netflix and soon in the film adaptation of Dungeons and Dragons. The young man makes a short appearance in the first part of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Despite this short time on the screen, the actor has good memories.

As he explains at Jimmy Fallon (via WGTC), Regé-Jean Page sees advantages in taking on a supporting role.

Regé-Jean Page is to the left of Emma Watson – Credit: Warner Bros.

Enough to allow apprentice actors to take a step back on their place in a film!

Observe the filming in the background

You are not unaware that Harry Potter Although it takes place during our time, traditional objects do not exist among sorcerers. These devices, like telephones, are Muggle-only. Schoolchildren of the most famous school of magic prefer old-fashioned ways to communicate like owls.

And imagine that as a secondary role, Regé-Jean Page was able to fade and see Emma Watson maliciously hiding her smartphone! According to him, having a small appearance makes it possible to be more observant on how a shooting takes place.