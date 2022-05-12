Sports

“For Peru I even play lame”

Race against time. Paolo Guerrero spoke with FIFA + and commented on his desire to be in the playoffs with the Peruvian National Team, next June 13. The national striker confessed that if Ricardo Gareca needs him, he will be available even if he is lame.

