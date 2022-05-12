Race against time. Paolo Guerrero spoke with FIFA + and commented on his desire to be in the playoffs with the Peruvian National Team, next June 13. The national striker confessed that if Ricardo Gareca needs him, he will be available even if he is lame.

“What if I make it to June 13? I kill for my selection. For Peru I even play lame. I am available. That will depend on me, on how I am. I have to be honest with myself: what I want most is to be 100% well and be able to play without any problem. I don’t want to advance anything, I don’t want to rush anything. I am with my recovery process. But if I get to 13 and I’m in top condition, why not?”, declared Paolo Guerrero.

The national attacker has spent an average of 7 months without playing at a professional level as a result of constant injuries to his right knee. Regarding it, Paolo Guerrero He emphasized and commented that he has been working daily to overcome them and thus return to the playing fields as soon as possible. Because without a ball at his feet, he couldn’t live.

“I still have the strength to go through this process because soccer is my passion. It’s my life. If I don’t play soccer I feel dead. I feel disabled. I don’t know how to explain what it means. It is my life and it is impossible to leave it. I went through a lot of problems, especially because of this blessed injury. Now I’m recovering to come back strong, the best I can. To play at my level again“, he added Paolo Guerrero.

Finally, the experienced striker remembered some wise advice from his father. “There are times when you can fall. But you have to get up. My dad taught me that if you fall down 10 times, you get up 11. Every human being goes through bad times but it’s going to come. This is a very big sacrifice. So have 1000 years of sacrifice, I know that the reward will come”, concluded Paolo Guerrero.

What injury does Paolo Guerrero suffer from?

Paolo Guerrero He suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee in mid-September 2020, an injury that sidelined him from the playing fields for around 6 months. After his return to the professional circuit at the beginning of 2021, ‘El Predator’ had certain discomforts that prevented him from performing in the best way. That is why in October of that same year he terminated his contract with SC Internacional in order to treat said injury that took him away from the gramados.