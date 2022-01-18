For Phil Spencer (Xbox) it is inevitable that a subscription service such as Game Pass will also arrive on PlayStation

“It makes sense to me because I think it’s the right answer“Xbox Head Phil Spencer said, commenting on rumors that Sony intends to introduce a subscription-based service that includes a wide range of titles by combining PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus into a single offering.

PlayStation Plus offers subscribers a few additional games each month for PS4 and PS5, as well as allowing them to play online and have access to cloud storage of saves; while PlayStation Now, available on PlayStation consoles and on PC, allows you to play a selection of games by downloading or streaming them.

Interviewed by IGN, Spencer said that the proposed monthly subscription, Xbox Game Pass, was not a creation of Microsoft, but rather something inevitable.

For Spencer, “the right answer is to publish great games, publish them on PC, consoles and the cloud, make them available from day one in a subscription. And I expect our competitors will too“.

The “Spartacus” project

Sony’s project rumors were first reported by Bloomberg, according to which the company is working on “Spartacus”, a code name that identifies a monthly subscription service that will include many games, including those of past generations.

There may be multiple levels of membership, also going up with the monthly cost, and in the more advanced ones it would be possible to access a selection of games from the previous PlayStation consoles