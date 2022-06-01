For players in their thirties, this is undoubtedly the last chance World Cup…

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema… At the age of thirty, the three footballers have won everything at club level, but they lack a World Cup. In Qatar, at the end of this year (November 21-December 18), this will undoubtedly be their last opportunity. If the giants of the game Ronaldo and Messi, twelve Golden Balls and nine Champions Leagues between them, have left only crumbs to their competitors for more than fifteen years, the two ogres are still waiting to win the most beautiful of trophies.

Finalist in 2014 against Germany (victorious 1-0 after extra time), the Pulga (the Chip, nickname of Messi, 35 years old on June 24) has assets to believe in it, in the wake of the Copa America won in the summer last with Argentina. This coronation, the first since 1993 for the Albiceleste, dispelled doubts about the leadership of Messi, whose history in selection is strewn with missed appointments. Average (6 goals and 13 assists in Ligue 1) for his first year at Paris Saint-Germain, the striker has time to regain his level when he played for FC Barcelona. “After a season of adaptation, we are going to see the best Leo” (short for Lionel), promised his teammate Ander Herrera. The Qatari World Cup could be his last. After the competition, “I will have to take stock of a lot of things. Whether it goes well or badly. Let’s hope it’s in the best way,” Lionel Messi said in March.

Do not talk about retirement to Cristiano Ronaldo: “I am asked the same question. The only one who will decide is me, and no one else, ”responded in March the Portuguese, 37, to questions from journalists at a press conference. CR7 (acronym of his initials and the number of his jersey) has just completed another top-flight season on an individual level, with 18 goals in the Premier League. But his club Manchester United disappointed. Ronaldo promised in 2022-2023 to accompany the rebound of the Red Devils, under the orders of their new coach Erik ten Hag. The striker will also have to be effective from the group stage of the World Cup, where confrontations await him against other star thirtysomethings: South Korea of ​​Son Heung-min (30 years old on July 8) and Uruguay of Luis Suárez (35 years old).

Lewandowski and Suarez on the transfer market

Luis Suarez, former glory of FC Barcelona, ​​said goodbye to Atlético Madrid in May. After an 11-goal exercise in LaLiga, he is looking for a club. His name should often come up this summer in a transfer window for attackers that promises to be boiling, with headliners like French players Kylian Mbappé and Polish Robert Lewandowski. The latter (34 on August 21) wants to leave Bayern Munich after eight years rich in trophies. Poland especially hopes that its superstar will not lose the way of the goal, to finally qualify for the round of 16 of the World Cup, after three consecutive eliminations from the first phase – that of the hens.

As for Luka Modric (36), for his last lap it seems difficult for him to do as well as the 2018 final despite his impressive form with Real Madrid, with Croatia offering fewer collective guarantees. French footballers Karim Benzema (35 years old on December 19), German Manuel Neuer (36 years old) or Belgian Kevin De Bruyne (31 years old on June 28) have more chances of winning the World Cup, within stronger selections .

The four superstars have chained again this season. “There is no age limit for me. I’m not saying it’s over at 40,” Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer said. Benzema (44 goals) has completed an exceptional exercise with Real Madrid, which makes him the big favorite for the next Ballon d’Or. The striker has a revenge to take with the Blues, after his six-year ban due to his legal disputes. “The World Cup is the ultimate trophy. You have to put France in the favorites, ”said the former Lyonnais in January, who won the Champions League on May 28 with Real Madrid, against Liverpool. This increases his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or. Eliminated by Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League, De Bruyne was crowned in the Premier League with Manchester City. With 15 goals, he was once again one of the centerpieces of Pep Guardiola’s team. But the Fleming has still not succeeded in leading Belgium and its golden generation (Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard…) to a title. With just under six months to go until the World Cup kicks off, there’s still time to dream.

