“For Putin we are soft underbelly. Europe deploys its military on the border with Ukraine “

Vladimir Putin is amassing tens of thousands of soldiers on the border with Ukraine with a specific goal in mind: to take advantage of European divisions from a position of strength and collect the stakes at the negotiating table. It’s the ABC of hybrid warfare. A low-intensity conflict – which never really gets ‘hot’ – played out on multiple fronts: the migrant crisis between Belarus and Poland; support for Serbian separatism in Bosnia and Herzegovina and for pro-Russian separatism in Transnistria and Donbass; the gas card to play, in the midst of the energy crisis, in relations with Germany and Europe. “The Russian president is a skilled chess player. It is not clear what his goal is ”says former president of the Istituto Affari Internazionali Stefano Silvestri. “Maybe he is just trying to intimidate and divide Europeans by playing on their weaknesses.” The objectives of this strategy may also be other: “The annexation of the Donbass to the Federation, as happened with Crimea in 2014. Or the invasion of the entire Ukrainian territory. Nothing is sure. The only certain thing is that we Europeans must show ourselves united and react together. Immediately”.

The alarm went off in all its gravity when two of the most prestigious Western newspapers, the Americans of the Washington Post and the Germans of the Bild, have published information gathered by the stars and stripes intelligence showing important troop movements along the entire border between Ukraine and Russia. And it’s not just about analysis and assumptions. Some satellite photos clearly show how several units of the Russian army are already ready to march on the neighbor. According to the Post, Russian plans foresee a military offensive, 175,000 strong, to be unleashed by the beginning of 2022 ”. In conjunction with the Beijing Winter Olympics. A disturbing coincidence: during the previous Olympics held in the Chinese capital – the summer ones of 2008 – Putin had taken advantage of a distracted international public opinion to wage war in the South, in the Caucasus, against neighboring Georgia, guilty of having re-aligned itself too much with interests with the then president Saak’ashvili. At the time, Moscow, after a blitzkrieg, secured control of some territories of the neighboring republic: Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Making the necessary distinctions, thirteen years later we are experiencing a déjà vu a little further north. The Russians have already annexed Crimea in 2014. First and so far the only case of change in territorial arrangements in Europe from 1945 to today. Now, for the US and German press, Putin is just waiting for the new Olympics to invade Ukraine. Using the Belarusian ally Lukashenko, the Russian armies will occupy the capital Kiev from the north. While in the South, along the coasts of the Black Sea, Crimea would act as a springboard to occupy Odessa and open a corridor for Transnistria, a pro-Russian rebel region of Moldova.

In other words: war may not be ‘back in fashion’ on our continent. But the risk is there. And judging by the Russian movements, this is an eventuality that must be taken into consideration. “I don’t know if the media are exaggerating the threat. But those troops exist: 80-90 thousand soldiers have already been deployed “explains in an interview with HuffPost Stefano Silvestri, former undersecretary of defense and president of the IAI from 2001 to 2013.” The situation is tense. And it is aggravated by the parallel crises in Belarus and Bosnia. I think Putin wants to put Western Europe in difficulty, because he considers it the ‘soft underbelly’ in the current historical moment we are experiencing ”. The European Union pays for an integration that has never been fully completed, especially if we look at defense and foreign policy. “Of course, if Putin wanted, more simply, to annex the Donbass and thus split Ukraine in two, it would seem to me a very ambiguous maneuver: it would favor the entry of what remains of Kiev into NATO. Thus moving the borders of the Atlantic Alliance even further east ”. And, in fact, making the Russians even more vulnerable. In practice, a sensational own goal from Moscow.

“For Putin, one of the most realistic options could be regime change in Kiev.” Since the Euromaidan riots, in fact, in January 2014, the Russians no longer have a friendly government in Ukraine. At the time, pro-Russian president Viktor Janokovyč was forced to flee under pressure from 200,000 pro-European protesters gathered in the capital. A huge blow to Russian interests in Eastern Europe. Also because Ukraine is not just a neighbor. According to the Imperial-Tsarist narrative it is the homeland of the Russian people. The mythical origin of Mother Russia. This is why Moscow ‘wants it back’. Bringing Ukraine back under its protective wing: if not quite formally – as it was until Christmas 1991, when the Soviet Union collapsed, and the Ukrainian ‘granary’ gained independence – at least from a political point of view .

In fact, it should be remembered, it is not the first time that this year the Russians have made themselves threatening in the East. In the spring, several thousand soldiers were sent to the border with the Donbass. The US and the EU reacted bitterly in words. And so the summer summit between Biden and Putin in Geneva was organized. It is no coincidence that the two leaders will meet, albeit virtually, this time too, on Tuesday 7 December. “The Kremlin could ask for guarantees that NATO will not expand again. But these are promises that cannot be taken into consideration by the White House ”speculates Silvestri. “I am pessimistic about the success of this summit. It does not mean that a conflict will necessarily break out, but for the moment the positions seem distant to me ”.

Meanwhile, the absence of a strong position at European level is felt. “The EU shouldn’t wait for US moves. We should react immediately, with strong support in Kiev. As Europeans and not as born. So as to make it clear to the Russians that we are here. And we do not allow ourselves to be intimidated by their provocations ”. What could the European reaction consist of? “We could mobilize the military forces of European states and deploy them on our borders with western Ukraine. Not to defend Ukraine, but to defend Europe’s borders. And above all, give a signal of strength to Moscow. A necessary stance. Because if Europe does not react to Russian intimidation, we risk convincing Putin that his calculation works: that after Crimea he can take Ukraine. Then Georgia. And so on. All without the European governments lifting a finger ”.

Of course, this scenario could be realistic if the old continent did not have NATO’s protective umbrella. And therefore of the United States. The Chinese threat is high on Washington’s political agenda. Americans could drop Eastern Europe to focus on the Indo-Pacific. “The American strategic realignment towards East Asia is now ineluctable” explains Silvestri. “Already today we notice a lower sensitivity of the United States towards Middle Eastern theater, which until ten years ago was considered central in their foreign policy. But Europe, for America, is something else ”.

But are we sure that overseas are willing to ‘die for Kiev’? “I don’t think there is anyone really willing to let their military die to defend the sovereignty of distant Ukraine. But no one was ready to die for Sarajevo when they assassinated Archduke Francesco Ferdinando in 1914. But then World War I broke out and all the powers intervened. Today, as a century ago, the situation could get out of hand ”.