For Ramos Rizo, the marking of referee Diego Montaño is laughable

The central judge accumulated a series of wrong decisions during the commitment between America and León

MEXICO — The work of the whistler Diego Montano during the match between America Y Lion was criticized by former international referee, Philip Ramos Rizowho questioned the decisions of the central judge throughout the first half.

Curly Bouquets had no qualms about describing as “shameful” the work of montano, who during the first 45 minutes of the game went to VAR to review three actions in the match. However, his annoyance arose half an hour into the game when he scored a penalty in favor of La Fiera.

“Scandalous and shameful what happens with arbitration, they are of laugh a very clear offside before the penalty invented by montano”, said Ramos Rizo, an analyst at ESPNon his Twitter account.

Diego Montaño received questions for his work in America vs. Lion. imago7

The penalty indicated was due to a push by Luis Fuentes on Angel Mena, so the whistler decided to point out the maximum penalty. It was more than three minutes after the whistler was called by the VAR to review the action and observe that when looking for the center, Ángel was in a clear advanced position.

Near the end of the first half, he showed a yellow card to Álvaro Fidalgo for an alleged foul on Iván Rodríguez, but after going to the monitor he decided to remove the preventive from the Spanish player and show the cardboard to Rodríguez, who was expelled due to the accumulation of two yellow.

the work of montano it generated a lot of annoyance among the emerald elements, who strongly claimed every determination.