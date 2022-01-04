For Ray Dalio Bitcoin will not reach 1 million dollars

Ray Dalio, the founder of the largest hedge fund in the world, Bridgewater Associates, states that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will not be able to hit the million dollar mark as it believes the cryptocurrency will not surpass gold.

Dalio explained that gold is still the preferred “store of wealth” as it has been “universally recognized as money” for thousands of years, remaining the third largest holding in central bank reserves worldwide.

Dalio spoke on Lex Fridman’s podcast.

Talking about Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Dalio described the initiative of the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk to bring meme cryptocurrency to the moon.

Speaking of Musk, Dalio said: “He wanted to use a spaceship to put a plant and a watering can on Mars. [chiamandola] the first life on Mars, as an inspiring idea “.

“I have a lot of respect for Elon’s ability to do other things behind this, so I’d take that as a symbolic gesture and ask him what’s behind it, what’s next.”

Dalio then talked about non-fungible tokens (NFTs), stating that they could emerge as a self-contained type of money; so far the American billionaire has refrained from buying NFT, but remains curious about the subject.

Earlier this month Dalio claimed to own some Bitcoin ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), but when asked how many he owns, Dalio replied by stating that he doesn’t have many: “I really love diversification, and it’s a very small part of the portfolio.”

In September Dalio spoke about regulators’ control of Bitcoin and the danger that national governments could destroy the cryptocurrency market or take complete control of digital currencies should they become too popular.

Photo: Ray Dalio, Moritz Hager / World Economic Forum via Flickr