For Ray Dalio it is better to invest in Bitcoin

In an interview with the American financial television network CNBC, the multimillionaire Ray Dalio he talked about Bitcoin and warned investors of the danger of holding too much liquidity in current accounts.

“First of all, money is junk and therefore don’t keep it in cash”.

This is the sensational statement of the founder of the largest hedge fund in the world, which manages around 140 billion in assets.

Ray Dalio pro Bitcoin

Ray Dalio, 72, with a personal fortune of around $ 15 billion, also said he has invested a small portion of his assets in Bitcoin. and gold, but fear that if Bitcoin is overly successful the financial authorities will kill it.

“At the end of the story, if he is really successful, they will kill him. But this does not mean that it will not find its place anyway “, he also told the television network, confirming his extreme faith in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as an alternative investment.

Dalio also spoke during his interview about the different attitude of some states towards digital currencies.

“On the one hand we have El Salvador, which has adopted Bitcoin as official currency, on the other hand India and China who are trying to get rid of it. And then there is the United States talking about how to regulate it and how it could be controlled ”.

Bitcoin as a new store of value like gold

Ray Dalio has long been a Bitcoin advocate, but not so much as a substitute for cash, but rather as a means of store of value, like gold, although for the moment it still seems to prefer the latter.

“If you put a gun to my head and say: ‘I can only have one’ “, Dalio said in a speech in early August, “I would choose gold “.

At the same time Dalio said that Bitcoin is an asset that you should have in your portfolios anyway with a view to diversification.

The discussion among the financial community on the role of Bitcoin and its future destination has been very intense for some time, among those who argue that it can become a substitute for fiat currencies and among those who consider it as a possible digital substitute for gold as a store of value.

Its decentralization feature and therefore its great anti-inflation power, actually makes it a very attractive alternative investment.

However, what still perhaps slows down its adoption in this sense is still its marked volatility, which still makes it a very risky investment.

Dalio had also said in May how in the 1930s the United States had banned the exchange and possession of gold precisely because it could represent a threat to American bonds. The same thing could happen on Bitcoin, which is criticized by both the fed and the American treasury.

FED and Treasury against Bitcoin

Both the FED and the secretary of the treasury that Janet Allen, who is the former President of the FED, have been very critical in recent months with the most famous digital currency.

Jerome Powell said in April that he considered cryptocurrencies as too speculative an asset and therefore dangerous for investors. He also added that the United States does not feel any urgency at all for now to acquire a digital currency.

Janet Yellen it has been even more direct by defining digital currency as completely unreliable and which certainly cannot be considered as a payment instrument, due to its absolute inefficiency in transactions.

Much more proactive, the former president of the fed has shown itself towards blockchain technology which he considers a technology capable of revolutionizing electronic payment systems.

If we add to this the many investigations that the SEC has filed against many cryptocurrency companies for alleged financial irregularities in recent months, it can be well understood such as Dalio’s prediction on attempts by financial authorities to kill Bitcoin are certainly not a joke.