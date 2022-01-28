For Ray Dalio there is “too much attention” on cryptocurrencies

During a recent interview, the billionaire investor Ray Dalio stated that cryptocurrencies are receiving “too much attention”.

What happened

In a recent interview on ‘The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations’, Dalio said he holds a “small amount” of cryptocurrency. However, the investor believes that digital assets are receiving too much attention today.

His statements come a month after he revealed he owns Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and considers cash as the worst possible investment.

“I see it as alternative money in an environment where the value of cash is depreciating in real terms. And I think it’s really impressive that in the last 10-11 years that programming has still stood up, it hasn’t been hacked and so on, and that it has an adoption rate, ”said Ray Dalio on Bitcoin.

In January last year Dalio published his views on Bitcoin in a report by Bridgewater Associates: the investor referred to the main digital asset in the world as “a great invention” and compared it to an alternative asset similar to the one. ‘gold.

However, despite being a proponent of portfolio diversification, Dalio does not appear to have embraced cryptocurrencies more broadly over the past year.

Other investors like Kevin O’Leary Instead, they increased their allocation to the cryptocurrency sector: O’Leary said he has 10.7% of his portfolio in crypto and would be open to the idea of ​​allocating up to 20% of his portfolio in digital assets.

“In individual tokens and chains I have 33 different positions, a wide range of diversity,” said O’Leary.

Price movement

Bitcoin was down 4.22% daily to $ 36,000 on Thursday morning.