for recall 4th dose over 80 Fvg starts from good numbers

Past data on the flu had indicated last year that, in the anti-Covid vaccination campaign Friuli Venezia Giulia started from a rearguard position. Despite this, our region has reached only one point from the national average in relation to the third doses administered. Another not obvious result, due to the not simple management of procedures such as informed consent, was that of the effectiveness of campaign with the over 80s in residential facilities; and precisely this band represents the new front of the recall of the fourth dose.

Prevention

These are some of the concepts expressed in Palmanova by the deputy governor with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi: being the basis of prevention vaccinations and screenings, the region in the emergency phase managed to guarantee oncological examinations with a decreasing number of services but above the national average. With a view to a renewed strategy on the topic of prevention, also in the light of the experience of the Covid emergency, the deputy governor referred to the need new health promotion plan, which must start from the awareness that the health service is only one piece of the system. Riccardi spoke in connection during the videoconference at the digital round table organized by The European House Ambrosetti entitled ‘Prevention in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region: what configuration in the post-Covid scenario’.

Cultural alliance

The project therefore must be to weld a cultural alliance between the citizen and all the subjects involved in the supply chain: from the third sector to the private sector, which together can contribute to the fulfillment of the constitutional dictate that provides for the free provision of health services. As has been pointed out, this entails a revision the appropriateness of care and a consequent review of the destination of investments to improve the effectiveness of services and rationalize public spending. A choice that also involves the general practitioners by virtue of the great strategic potential of their function, currently limited by excessive regulatory constraints.

The data

On the merits of the round table, among the data that emerged on the region is that of third doses administered to over 80s (90% of the total), while on the subject of prevention, life expectancy in the region reached 82.5 years in 2020 (80 national average), marking a decrease due to Covid compared to 2019 (83 , 5 Fvg – 83.2 Italian average). As for vaccinations, the flu it is above the national average (increasing with the pandemic), while pediatric coverage is lower than the national average, but has grown significantly in recent years. HPV performance in adolescence should be improved, as the number of vaccinations dropped during the Covid period. Finally, with regard to adhesion to the screening programs, the average of Friuli Venezia Giulia is far higher than the Italian figure and during 2020 the decline in the volume of exams was in any case lower than in the other regions. And thanks to the screening in Fvg survival relative to 5 years increased from 80 to 89% for breast cancer, from 61 to 72% for the cervix and from 53 to 68% in men for colorectal and from 54 to 61% in women .