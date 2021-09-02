for Robert Downey Jr., only one hero is truly worthy of replacing Tony. And it’s not Spider-Man!

The death of Iron Man still continues to shake fans of theMarvel universe, who remember the fateful snap that cut out from the future of the MCU one of the most beloved heroes of the film franchise. The one that, in 2008, started it all.

But years later, the time has come to move on and stop looking at the past: Tony Stark it’s gone, but certainly Kevin Feige and associates will make sure to enlist someone who can collect his legacy and make fans blame his absence as little as possible. But the question is obviously a must: who will take his place? Is there anyone who is worthy to fill their role within the MCU?

If you are all thinking about the friendly Spider-Man neighborhood, know that you will be disappointed by the words of Robert Downey Jr., that in unsuspecting times, that is, before Marvel Studios actually announced the development of a series dedicated to her, he had stated that he only saw Ironheart as Tony Stark’s replacement.

For those unfamiliar with the heroine of comics, remember that Ironheart is the alter ego of Riri Williams, a brilliant 15-year-old who thanks to his engineering studies was able to build armor like that of Iron Man by stealing special materials from his school. Later the young woman will become a sort of student of Tony, who decides to support the decision to become a superheroine, helping her to pursue her goal.

Immediately after the declarations of the actor, the author of Ironheart, Eve Ewing, he wrote on Twitter: “Robert Downey Jr. has publicly stated in a room full of people that Ironheart should join the MCU. Immediately afterwards I went to the press room and said: “You heard, everyone write about it!” ».

In short, the desire of Tony Stark’s author and interpreter will soon become reality!

As for the first details available on the Disney + show, we know that Riri Williams will be played by the 24-year-old Dominique Thorne, already seen in If Beale Street Could Talk by Barry Jenkins e Judas and the Black Messiah by Shaka King. In the role of head scriptwriter we find instead Chinaka Hodge, American poet and playwright who recently worked on an episode of Snowpiercer and to one of Amazing Stories, a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s 80s show produced by Apple TV +.

Obviously, given the importance of Tony Stark in the life of Riri Williams, everyone is wondering if the series will also star Robert Downey Jr., who according to some rumors could be part of the project as a voice actor. Essentially, his character is supposed to return to the MCU in the form of an AI very similar to Paul Bettany’s JARVIS and Dawn Michelle King’s EDITH. Will it really be like this?

Source: ScreenRant

