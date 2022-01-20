For Robert Downey jr. only one hero is worthy of replacing Iron Man. And incredibly he is not Spider-Man

Fans of the Marvel they remember the snap he made out like yesterday Iron Man and deleted from MCU a superhero much loved by the audience of Marvel Cinematic Universe and not only. Among other things, the very one from whom, in 2008, it all started.

In the future it cannot be ruled out that Kevin Feige, boss of the Marvel Studios, and partners want to somehow follow up on the legacy of Tony Stark and provide it with a heir, also to try to find a worthy replacement in the hearts of fans. Obviously, this is not an easy challenge and a task that is far from within reach, as it is easy to imagine.

Many might think about our friendly Spider-Man neighborhood, which once again proved to be a goose that lays golden eggs given the resounding success at the box office of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but those who move in support of this thesis by focusing on the relationship of mentorship between the two characters, it is good to know, they will not find any confirmation in the words of Robert Downey Jr., who some time ago, before Marvel Studios officially announced the development of a series dedicated to her, had declared to see only Ironheart as a possible replacement for his character.

For those unfamiliar with it, remember that it is the alter ego of Riri Williams, A brilliant 15-year-old who, leveraging his engineering studies, proved capable of building armor similar to that of Iron Man, stealing special materials from his school. Later the young woman became a kind of pupil of Tony, who did not fail to stimulate her in her intentions and give her all his support.

Following the declarations of the actor, the author of Ironheart, Eve Ewing, he wrote on Twitter: “Robert Downey Jr. has publicly stated in a room full of people that Ironheart should enter the MCU. Soon after I went to the press room and said: “You heard, everyone write about it!”“.

Riri Williams, we remember, will be played in the Disney + show dedicated to the character by the 24-year-old Dominique Thorne, already seen in If Beale Street Could Talk by Barry Jenkins e Judas and the Black Messiah by Shaka King. The lead writer of the serial is Chinaka Hodge, American poet and playwright who recently worked on an episode of Snowpiercer and to one of Amazing Stories, a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s 80s show produced by Apple TV +.

